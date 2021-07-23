Passenger train derailed between Dudhsagar and Sonalim; no casualties reported

The South Western Railway said in a statement there has been no injury or death due the incident. (File)

A passenger train from Mangaluru Junction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus derailed between Dudhsagar and Sonaulim in South Goa after heavy rains and overflowing of the Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe in Maharashtra. The South Western Railway (SWR) said in a statement that there has been no injury or death in the incident. The train was being pulled back to Kulem in South Goa.

Another train, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Vasco da Gama Express, was also stopped in its tracks between Caranzol and Dudhsagar owing to a landslide. It was being pulled back to the Castle Rock station in Karnataka.

“There are 345 passengers on board Train number 01134 (Mangaluru Junction to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) and 887 passengers on board Train no 02780 (Hazrat Nizamuddin- Vasco da Gama Express). All are reported to be safe,” the SWR said in a statement.

Arrangements for by-road transshipment of passengers of the Vasco da Gama train were made at Londa to destinations such as Vasco da Gama, Belagavi and Hubballi. For the passengers of the Mumbai-bound train alternative transportation arrangements were being made from Margao in South Goa or Mangaluru, based on their feedback, according to SWR.

"As part of Monsoon Reserve, JCB, Hitachi and wagon loaded with boulders were kept ready at Castle Rock, Tinaighat and Kulem," said SWR. (File)

“Accident Relief Trains (ART) from Castle Rock as well as from Vasco da Gama were immediately despatched to the site, as per the standard protocol to carry out restoration measures,” the SWR said. “As part of Monsoon Reserve, JCB, Hitachi and wagon loaded with boulders were kept ready at Castle Rock, Tinaighat and Kulem. The same have been pressed into service to the spot of landslide along with the team of trained technicians to carry out restoration of track/train services at the earliest.”

Three other trains were cancelled following the landslide between between Sonalium- Kulem, and Dudhsagar-Caranzol, the SWR said and one was “partially cancelled” between Londha and Vasco da Gama.

“Arrangements for tea, snacks, drinking water have been made at Castle Rock Station and Kulem Station for the passengers of Train no 02780 and Train no 01134, respectively,” the SWR said.