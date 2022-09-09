scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Parts of Goa shack visited by Phogat night before she died demolished

The demolition began under the supervision of senior police and government officials. As workers and two JCB machines were busy bringing down the structures, it came to a halt briefly around 11 am after Linet Nunes, the owner of the popular beach shack, got interim relief from the Supreme Court.

Demolition of 'Curlies' restaurant at Anjuna beach underway for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, in Goa, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The restaurant was in the news recently following the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat. (PTI Photo)

Amid high drama, Goa government authorities began the demolition of the Curlies Beach Shack by the Anjuna Beach early Friday morning, three days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) dismissed its owner’s challenge to a 2016 order of the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA) ordering demolition of its structures.

Demolition of ‘Curlies’ restaurant at Anjuna beach underway for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, in Goa, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

In its order, the apex court, however, stated that as submitted by the counsel for Nunes, the structure on one survey number (42/10) belonged to Nunes and stayed the demolition on this survey number. The Curlies shack is, however, spread across four other survey numbers and with regard to the structures on the other survey numbers, the Supreme Court said, “demolition can certainly go on”.

In its order of September 6, the National Green Tribunal, too, had noted that only the structure on one survey number belongs to Nunes, and “the fact remains that all constructions are found to be occupied by the appellant (Nunes)”.

Also Read |Arvind Kejriwal seeks CBI probe into Sonali Phogat ‘murder’

The government authorities, however, resumed the demolition in the afternoon on the other survey numbers.

The beach shack is run by Edwin and Linet Nunes. It was recently in the spotlight following the death of Haryana BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, who had allegedly visited the Curlies Beach Shack the night before her death on August 23. While two men have been charged with her murder, in a separate offence under the NDPS Act, the Goa Police also arrested Edwin Nunes after methamphetamine, allegedly given to Phogat, was found in the bathroom of the shack. Nunes were granted bail by a court in Mapusa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday, “The NGT’s stay was vacated and then it was up to the state government to carry out the demolition…the government will not allow drugs and illegalities. The demolition has begun and the Supreme Court has said that apart from survey no 42/10, our collector and deputy collector have demarcated the areas and the rest will be demolished.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 10:05:38 pm
