OSD’s from CM’s office trying to poach Opposition MLAs: Goa Forward Party

A day after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he was hopeful that MLAs besides those from BJP would come forward to vote for NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vikas Bhagat alleged on Friday morning that officers on special duty (OSD) from the CM’s office were trying to poach legislators.

“OSD’s from CMO are desperately trying to fish MLAs from the Opposition. Has been personally meeting MLAs and offering. Why is this desperation from Mr Chief Minister?” he asked.

While the Congress seemed to have averted the alleged defection of two-thirds of its 11 MLAs to the BJP last week, speculation is rife that the crisis in the Congress was not over. Political observers say that the possibility of Congress MLAs walking into the BJP, like they did in 2019, cannot be ruled out. In 2019, 10 of 15 Congress MLAs defected to the Congress in a “merger” of the two legislature parties.

After Murmu, who visited Panaji on Thursday, held a meeting with 25 of 40 MLAs of Goa and other BJP leaders and office bearers at a hotel, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “Along with BJP MLAs, she met 25 other MLAs, including those from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independents. We have also appealed to other MLAs to vote for Murmu ji. We are hopeful that we will get more votes than expected,” Sawant said. Asked if the Opposition MLAs would vote for their candidate, Sawant had added, “The Opposition is with us.”

Last Sunday, after only five of 11 MLAs showed up at a press conference called by AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, he had alleged that senior Congress legislators Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat had conspired with the BJP to engineer the defection of at least eight MLAs. He called Lobo a “traitor” and a “backstabber”. A day later, Lobo was back in the Congress House for a discussion with AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik in Panaji and the party seemed to have averted the disaster for the time being. However, the party filed a disqualification petition against Kamat and Lobo before the Speaker of the Goa assembly for “anti-party activities”. Lobo and Kamat, however, said that they were still Congressmen.

The BJP had distanced itself from the entire episode. While Sawant had said that the BJP has a stable government in Goa and did not need any more MLAs, Goa BJP President said that the party can never shut its doors to anyone.

“We have no role to play in these events. It’s their (Congress) internal matter. They just created an atmosphere. If we decide, we directly do it. It is not half-baked like this,” Tanavade had said earlier.