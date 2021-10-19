Opp questions Goa govt over report on oxygen supply to GMC

On the first day of the two-day Goa legislative assembly session, Opposition MLAs cornered the government over the report of the three-member committee probing the oxygen supply to the Government Medical College (GMC) and Hospital. They also demanded Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s resignation.

The report of the committee appointed by the state government said the Goa Association of Resident Doctors flagged the issue of inadequate oxygen supply as early as May 1 but the hospital did not act on it in time. It also said it didn’t “find anything unusual” about the number of deaths at the hospital between May 11 and 13.

Citing the report, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai said, “Between May 10 and May 14, around 80 people died during the ‘dark hours’ [at the hospital] due to shortage of oxygen. On May 11, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the High Court should probe the oxygen shortage. Hence, it was clear that there was a shortage of oxygen, but the Chief Minister tried to narrate a different story to cover up his failures. This report has exposed the indifference of the Goa government.”

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte said, “There was talk of conflict between the CM and the Health Minister that led to loss of lives…The only thing which was needed from the Chief Minister and the Health Minister was an apology and [an assurance] that they’ll work together.”