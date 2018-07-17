Only ‘good tourists’ welcome in Goa, says Tourism Minister

Goa has been one of the top tourist destinations of India and attracts people from both India and outside. (Representational) Goa has been one of the top tourist destinations of India and attracts people from both India and outside. (Representational)

A day after Goa chief minister Manohar Prrikar announced slapping fines on people for drinking and littering in public, state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday said that only those disciplined ‘good tourists’ were welcome in Goa, who were willing to preserve the state’s culture, natural beauty and the spirit of Goanness, IANS reported.

“We urge people and tourists to not misbehave with any girl or woman. Because our Goa is famous all over India and the world, people come here to see our culture and our natural beauty. Goa’s discipline, culture and Goenkarponn (Goanness) should be preserved. There will be no compromise on anyone who is drunk and misbehaves,” Ajgaonkar told reporters.

Parrikar, on Monday, had announced a hefty fine of Rs 2500 to be imposed on those found drinking alcohol in public places from August 15. Littering would also face steep fines, he said, adding that a notification would be issued shortly.

Meanwhile, Ajgaonkar demanded a hike in the fine and said that Rs 2500 was very less. “They should be fined as much as possible. We want good tourists, those who follow Goa’s discipline and culture and Goenkarponn,” he said. Goa has been one of the top tourist destinations of India and attracts people from both India and outside.

The issue is likely to be taken up during the Monsoon session of the Goa Assembly starting from June 18. The announcement by Parrikar comes at a time when the state is battling high levels of garbage at tourist spots. Some coastal villages had also complained of beer bottles being thrown at public places and on beaches.

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd