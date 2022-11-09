scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant

Addressing a function at Taleigao village in North Goa, Sawant said one-year work experience would be made mandatory for those looking for government jobs in the future.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said one-year work experience would be made “compulsory” for recruitment in state government departments.

He said fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service. Aspirants would have to get experience by working in the private sector before applying for government jobs.

Such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower, said the chief minister.

The CM said necessary amendments would be made in Recruitment Rules (RRs) to ensure only suitable candidates are selected for vacant posts.

Sawant also said recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future.

