Old pic, says Goa CM on image with man held from rave party

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening distanced himself from a small-time film actor who was arrested from a rave party at a beach villa in North Goa on Sunday.

Pictures of the actor, Kapil Jhaveri, have gone viral where he is seen meeting Sawant and state minister Govind Gaude.

“The said picture may have been a courtesy call last year by Kapil Jhaveri, after the CM had taken over. A large number of persons had called on the CM then,” a statement from the CM’s Office stated. “The Government has a policy of zero tolerance to drug trafficking. The Chief Minister, in a tweet on August 16, 2020 had complimented Goa Police for their swift action of cracking down on this illicit drug trafficking. The action of the police is a manifestation of the Government’s resolve…”

Earlier in the day, Gaude had tweeted, “My photo alongside Kapil Jhaveri is made viral with false info. He had sought an appointment to invite me for the inauguration of a branch of a Credit Society. As Minister of Co-operation, I refrain from any act of endorsement. I had refused the invitation on these grounds.”

Gaude recalled the meeting having taken place three months ago.

Jhaveri, who has acted in a few films, including the Salman Khan-starrer “Saawan… The Love Season” (2006), was one of 23 people arrested along with three foreign nationals at a ‘by-invite only’ rave party. “Narcotics, including cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy tablets and charas were detected in sizable quantities and worth over Rs 9 lakh” were seized, according to Goa Police.

