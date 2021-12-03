Old Goa village issues notice to plot owner

TWO DAYS after it issued a stop work order against the structure in Ella Village in Old Goa, village panchayat of Se Old Goa on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Jose Maria de Gouveia de Pinto, the original owner of the land that the structure stands on, and others, asking why their reconstruction and renewal licence should not be revoked. The panchayat had taken legal opinion regarding the revocation of the licence for reconstruction of the house after panch member Vishal Volvoikar filed a complaint on July 13.

The Goa government’s Town and Country Planning (TCP) department revoked the technical clearance granted to Pinto on October 18, 2016 this Tuesday and asked construction on the plot in Ella village to be stopped.

Also Read | Govt revokes clearance granted to Old Goa bungalow

Meanwhile, the ongoing fast in protest against the allegedly illegal construction is likely to continue on Friday that marks the feast of St Francis Xavier observed by Goans across religions. Earlier, the protesters had said they will wait until the feast for the government to act against the structure.

On Thursday, AICC in charge for Goa Dinesh Gundu Rao said if the Congress forms the government after the next Assembly election, one of its first actions will be to demolish the allegedly illegal structure. “Our primary role is to see that heritage value (of Goa) is maintained and whatever needs to be done in courts, in administration, will be done,” he said.

“Some parties are politicising it to get mileage. We never went with banners and symbols. Suddenly, they are now going there and sitting on satyagraha,” Rao said. Other parties, such as, the Trinamool Congress and the AAP, have also visited the protest site over the past nine days.

AAP leader Amit Palekar, who joined the protest four days ago, said his indefinite hunger strike was lauded by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, who said Palekar was “risking his life” to fight for Goa.