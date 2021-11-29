Old Goa construction: Protesters press on with demolition demand

A day after Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said that his government will act against the allegedly illegal construction in Old Goa, protesters refused to budge and demanded that authorities must issue a demolition order and not just revoke permissions.

Members of the Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGAC) also said about the CM’s statement that there was no official correspondence over the issue although they had submitted a memorandum to his office on September 29 and sought an appointment with him.

Fredy Dias, a member of SOGAC, said: “We are deeply upset hearing such statements from the CM of our state. It evidently means that his office is completely incompetent as they are not conveying the letters and representations of the people of Goa to him.”

“This memorandum in particular should have got his attention as it was titled ‘Fraudulent Permissions/Licenses granted by the State Departments for an Illegal Construction at Old Goa’ and signed by around 30 citizens.” Dias added that before submitting the memorandum, SOGAC had also sought a meeting with the CM but e-mails and reminders seeking an appointment received no response.

On Saturday, Sawant had said: “In my whole tenure, I have never allowed anyone to erect an illegal structure. Secondly, whoever has built the illegal structure and whoever wants it razed needs to correspond officially. They should not just speak through (news) papers. If it is illegal then let it be demolished. I have no objection.”