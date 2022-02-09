Panchayat to issue demolition notice to Old Goa bungalow owners

The village panchayat of Se Old Goa on Tuesday passed a resolution to issue a demolition notice to the owners of a bungalow in the heritage precinct, which has been at the centre of a year-long protest.

Panchayat member Vishwas Kuttikar told the media on Tuesday: “On January 24, we issued a showcause notice to the owners (Corus Urban Infrastructure Ltd) of the controversial structure. But the address (of the owners) changed because they had shifted. So it came back on January 31. So the seven-day period we had given (them) could not be met. But today we held a meeting and we passed a resolution to issue a demolition order in which we have given them (owners) the chance to demolish it within 15 days at their own cost.”

The Save Old Goa Action Committee (SOGAC) has been opposing the construction of the bungalow for over a year and also moved the Supreme Court against it. The issue snowballed into a political controversy as opposition parties in the state, in the run-up to the February 14 Legislative Assembly election, attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that the bungalow would be demolished if any illegalities were found.

In 2015, the owner Jose Maria de Gouveia Pinto sold part of the land to Survarna Lotlikar — the wife of former Goa Forward Party treasurer Suraj Lotlikar — and another portion to Manish Munot, the husband of BJP spokesperson Shaina NC in 2015. Munot said he had pulled out of the project and sold his part subsequently.

Mumbai-based Corus Urban Infrastructure Ltd bought the land on which the bungalow is being constructed through a sale deed in August 2021.

Kuttikar also said that the panchayat was determined to demolish the structure and if the owners challenged its decision in court, the panchayat too would get legal counsel and fight it till the end. If the owners failed to respond to the demolition order, the panchayat would proceed with the demolition through the deputy collector, he said.

After the Panchayat’s showcause notice, SOGAC said in a statement: “From reading the documents a few things have become clear. The panchayat was aware that the land was sold four months ago in September. Why was no action taken at that time? That being said, it is good to see that the panchayat has finally got around to doing its job and taking action against the illegal structure. They should have moved a lot faster.”