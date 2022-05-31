scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Obscene video case: Goa police file charge sheet against Poonam Pandey, Sam Bombay

Pandey and Bombay were in November 2020 booked for allegedly shooting the obscene video at the state-owned Chapoli dam in Canacona area.

By: PTI | Panaji |
Updated: May 31, 2022 2:11:12 pm
Poonam Pandey and her former husband Sam Bombay. (File photo)

The Goa police have filed a charge sheet against model-actor Poonam Pandey and her estranged husband Sam Bombay in connection with a case of allegedly shooting an obscene video in the coastal state in 2020.

The charge sheet was filed last week before Judicial Magistrate First Class, Canacona, under various sections pertaining to obscenity, trespassing and circulation of obscene video, Canacona police inspector Pravin Gawas told PTI on Tuesday.

Pandey and Bombay were in November 2020 booked for allegedly shooting the obscene video at the state-owned Chapoli dam in Canacona area and circulating it on social media platforms, the official said.

Both of them were then arrested and later released on bail.

Gawas said the police recorded statements of 39 witnesses, who would be examined by the court during the case trial.

Pandey and Bombay have been charged under various Indian Penal Code Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 292, 293 (obscenity) and 294 (reciting or uttering any obscene song or words in public place), as well as provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986 and the Information Technology Act.

