Nine-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool at Goa hotel

A nine-year-old boy from the capital, who was on a vacation in Goa with his family, drowned in a swimming pool at a boutique hotel in Calangute in North Goa, police said. Police have registered a case of negligence against the management of Lemonmint Svelton Manor Boutique Resort.

“We have booked the resort management under IPC Section 304-A (negligence). There was no attendant or life guard, and no one bothered when the boy entered the pool,” said Jivba Dalvi, Calangute police station in charge. As per a statement from the family, they live in Dwarka. They arrived in Goa on June 5.

On Wednesday, they went to old Goa and visited beaches around north Goa before returning to the hotel at 7.30 pm. “The parents talked about going to the swimming pool. The boy later seemed to have changed his clothes and wandered to the pool area. CCTV footage has confirmed his steps… we could also see that there was no one when he entered the pool,” said Dalvi. Police said the post-mortem has confirmed that the boy drowned. The parents have left for Delhi with the body.

