Friday, July 29, 2022

Need to stop drunk driving completely: Goa CM

“Maximum cases of accidents at night are drunk driving cases and full-speed driving cases where people lose control of the car and then there is an accident.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
July 29, 2022 9:37:29 pm
Panaji, Pramod Sawant, Goa government, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News"Only imposing fines is not enough for strict implementation," Sawant said. (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday said his government will take steps to completely stop drunk driving in the state since 95 percent of the road accidents at night had been cases of alcohol influence.

“Maximum cases of accidents at night are drunk driving cases and full-speed driving cases where people lose control of the car and then there is an accident. Drunk driving has to stop. Only imposing fines is not enough for strict implementation, whatever changes have to be made in the law will be made in a few days. We will find a solution to how to stop this fully,” Sawant said.

“What happens is they (cases of drunk driving) are let go with a small fine. There needs to be checking with an alcohol meter and we will amend the law if we need to. Drunk driving has to be stopped completely for safety of life. If you see the record of accidents that take place at night, almost 95 percent of the accidents are because of the same and that is why we are thinking about it,” he added.

The Chief Minister’s statement came a day after a woman and three men were killed in an accident that took place on the bridge over the Zuari river. The car that plunged into the river was retrieved from at least 20 meters below the surface of the water in a rescue operation that lasted about 12 hours.

