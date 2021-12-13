Goa’s lone NCP MLA set to join TMC today

Two weeks after he made a trip to Kolkata, Goa’s lone Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Churchill Alemao is set to join the Trinamool Congress on Monday. Alemao who also had a short stint as the Chief Minister of Goa, had earlier contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election on a TMC ticket from the South Goa parliamentary constituency.

Alemao, who owns the Churchill Brothers Football Club, is set to be inducted into the TMC in the presence of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, who arrived in Goa on Sunday. Alemao is expected to submit his resignation to the Goa legislative assembly Speaker on Monday morning.

After Luizinho Faleiro – now TMC Rajya Sabha MP – resigned from the Congress Party and as MLA from the Goa legislative assembly in September, Alemao will be the second MLA to join the TMC in Goa. The TMC has also announced a pre-poll alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) that also has one MLA in the incumbent Goa legislative assembly.

Alemao, MLA from Benaulim in South Goa is also keen that his daughter Valanka contests the upcoming assembly election from the Navelim seat, earlier held by Faleiro. Valanka had accompanied him to Kolkata late November.

Alemao had said earlier this month that he was sure to contest the upcoming assembly polls but was yet to decide which party he would contest from. He had earlier said that he would not contest the election in an alliance with the Congress even if the NCP asked him to. He had, however, also said that only (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawar or Banerjee can fight against the BJP.

Alemao’s move from the NCP to the TMC also comes in the backdrop of a meeting between the chiefs of both the parties in Mumbai on December 1.