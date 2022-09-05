scorecardresearch
Navigation performance test conducted at newly built Goa airport in Mopa

An Airbus A-320 aircraft from Indigo airlines, equipped with RNP equipment, tested and validated its accuracy and flyability.

An Airbus A-320 aircraft from Indigo airlines tests the equipment at the upcoming airport in North Goa. (Photo courtesy: GMR)

The Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), on Monday completed RNP (Required Navigation Performance) procedure for both approaches of the newly built runway at the upcoming international airport at Mopa in North Goa.

An Airbus A-320 aircraft from Indigo airlines, equipped with RNP equipment, tested and validated its accuracy and flyability, GMR said in a statement on Monday.

The Indigo flight with the RNP equipment. (Photo courtesy: GMR)

RNP is a family of navigation specifications under Performance Based Navigation (PBN) which permit the operation of aircraft along a precise flight path with a high level of accuracy and the ability to determine aircraft position with both precision and integrity. The addition of RNP radius to fix arrivals, approaches, and departures increases airspace capacity by shortening the approach and departure paths.

CEO-GGIAL, RV Sheshan said: “Today, we have successfully completed the Required Navigation Performance Procedure at the upcoming New Goa International Airport. RNP approach ensures integrity & accuracy and helps an aircraft to follow specific paths using board equipment. This procedure not only offers safety benefits by means of its precision and accuracy, but it also enhances operational efficiency by minimising multiple step-downs, and inaccurate circling approaches etc.”

The upcoming airport, touted as a gamechanger for Goa’s tourism industry, is expected to be inaugurated in October. The new airport will be Goa’s second airport in addition to the Dabolim airport in South Goa.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:42:26 pm
