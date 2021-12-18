scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, December 17, 2021
MUST READ

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Goa on state’s liberation day

🔴 Modi is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
December 18, 2021 4:14:29 am
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi Goa, Modi Goa visit, PM Narendra Modi, Goa legislative Assembly polls, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News This will be PM Modi’s first visit ahead of legislative Assembly polls in Goa. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend several events in Goa on December 19, the day the state celebrates 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit ahead of legislative Assembly polls in Goa, which has seen a series of Union ministers and political leaders visit the state over the last few months as the election season sets in.

Goa is slated to go to the polls in early 2022.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa. Prior to the liberation of Goa in 1961, a number of freedom fighters were imprisoned in Aguada Fort.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 17: Latest News

Advertisement