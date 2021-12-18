PM Modi to visit poll-bound Goa on state’s liberation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend several events in Goa on December 19, the day the state celebrates 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit ahead of legislative Assembly polls in Goa, which has seen a series of Union ministers and political leaders visit the state over the last few months as the election season sets in.

Goa is slated to go to the polls in early 2022.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend a number of programmes, including the inauguration of the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum in North Goa. Prior to the liberation of Goa in 1961, a number of freedom fighters were imprisoned in Aguada Fort.