Minister accused of harassment: Will take action if complaint filed, says Goa CM Sawant

December 9, 2021 3:51:43 am
FOLLOWING THE Congress’s allegations that a minister in his cabinet was involved in a “sex scandal”, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said if a complaint was filed, a thorough investigation would be carried out and he would not hesitate to “sack” anyone.
“If anyone has proof or faced any assault, they should file a complaint. If the person who has suffered files a complaint, I will take action. So far, nobody has filed a complaint,” said Sawant.
Congress leader Girish Chodankar had alleged that a minister in Sawant’s cabinet “sexually exploited” a woman.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-