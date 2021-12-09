scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
MUST READ

Minister accused of harassment: Will take action if complaint filed, says Goa CM Sawant

🔴 Congress leader Girish Chodankar had alleged that a minister in Sawant’s cabinet “sexually exploited” a woman.

By: Express News Service | Panaji |
December 9, 2021 3:51:43 am
Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress, harassment, sexual harassment, Girish Chodankar, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India News“If anyone has proof or faced any assault, they should file a complaint. If the person who has suffered files a complaint, I will take action. So far, nobody has filed a complaint,” said Sawant. (File)

FOLLOWING THE Congress’s allegations that a minister in his cabinet was involved in a “sex scandal”, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said if a complaint was filed, a thorough investigation would be carried out and he would not hesitate to “sack” anyone.

“If anyone has proof or faced any assault, they should file a complaint. If the person who has suffered files a complaint, I will take action. So far, nobody has filed a complaint,” said Sawant.

Congress leader Girish Chodankar had alleged that a minister in Sawant’s cabinet “sexually exploited” a woman.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Goa News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 08: Latest News

Advertisement