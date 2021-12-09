Minister accused of harassment: Will take action if complaint filed, says Goa CM Sawant

FOLLOWING THE Congress’s allegations that a minister in his cabinet was involved in a “sex scandal”, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said if a complaint was filed, a thorough investigation would be carried out and he would not hesitate to “sack” anyone.

“If anyone has proof or faced any assault, they should file a complaint. If the person who has suffered files a complaint, I will take action. So far, nobody has filed a complaint,” said Sawant.

Congress leader Girish Chodankar had alleged that a minister in Sawant’s cabinet “sexually exploited” a woman.