MGP announces alliance with TMC ahead of Goa assembly polls

The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a former ally of the BJP in Goa, on Monday announced that it would contest the upcoming legislative assembly polls in the state in an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

MGP president Deepak Dhavalikar said that the decision was taken unanimously at the party’s central committee meeting on Monday.

“The agenda is to keep the BJP and the Congress out (of power),” Dhavalikar said. He added that preliminary discussions had already been held with the TMC and the internal party meeting was conducted to get the views of the members of the central committee.

“We have decided that we will go with the party that agrees to our demands. If we ally with the TMC, some other good parties may also join us later,” Dhavalikar told reporters at the MGP office in Panaji. “The AAP may come, the GFP may come, Shiv Sena may come, anyone can come. Who knows? We cannot say now which parties may come to us later,” Dhavalikar added.

Notably, in an interview to a news channel on Sunday evening, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that if the need arises, he may look into forming a post-poll alliance with a non-BJP party.

MGP leaders had earlier held discussions with Kejriwal and had also met TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Goa on October 30.

Dhavalikar said that the MGP was hopeful of getting 12 seats to contest but discussions regarding seat sharing will begin with the TMC from Monday. “They (TMC) have agreed in principle, that is why we are taking the discussions forward,” Dhavalikar said. He added that discussions may progress during Banerjee’s scheduled visit to Goa on December 13.

Asked which party the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate would come from, Dhavalikar said, “You will get very good news about it.”

“Our surveys show that 50-60 per cent of voters have not decided who they will vote for. We just want to give the people of Goa a new alternative,” Dhavalikar added.

He said that the MGP, founded by Goa’s first chief minister Dayanand Bandodkar, known popularly as Bhausaheb, has contested polls on its party symbol since the liberation of Goa in 1961.

The MGP’s relationship with the BJP soured in 2019, when the latter dropped MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar from the cabinet.

After the 2017 assembly polls, the MGP had three MLAs and it supported the BJP to form the government in Goa. Senior MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar was made the deputy chief minister. However, in 2019, Sudin Dhavalikar was dropped from the cabinet by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after 12 MLAs – two from the MGP and 10 from the Congress – defected to the BJP giving it a full majority in the 40-member House. Sudin Dhavalikar is now the MGP’s lone MLA in the incumbent assembly.

“In 2017, the government was formed with our support. After that, how did this party treat the MGP? They formed the government with our support, then they threw us out. After thinking of how this party has used us, we have taken this decision (alliance with TMC).”

The TMC is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the alliance later on Monday evening.