Goan writer Maria Aurora Couto dies at 85

Padma Shri awardee, writer and educationist Maria Aurora Couto died on Friday morning. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and her health started to decline earlier this week. She was 85.

Couto lived in Aldona, Goa, and will be remembered for dedicating much of her life and work to the state’s cultural activities as well as socio-political causes. Among her writings, she is best known for her autobiography, Goa: A Daughter’s Story (2004), in which her memoirs mingle with Goa’s past.

Goa chief minister, Pramod Sawant tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Padma Shri, Smt. Maria Aurora Couto, author of ‘Goa, a Daughter’s Story’ which received great acclaim. My heartfelt condolences to her family and admirers.”

Couto (née Figueiredo) was born in Salcete in 1937. Her family moved to Dharwad, Karnataka, in 1945, where she and her six siblings were raised by their mother as a single parent. She attended St. Joseph’s High School and later studied English Literature at Karnatak College of Arts and Science, with the late playwright Girish Karnad and novelist Shashi Deshpande as her classmates.

In her later years, Couto taught English Literature at Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi, and Dhempe College, Panaji. She married Albano Couto, who worked with the Indian Administrative Service. Together they travelled across the country, before retiring to her husband’s ancestral home in Aldona.

Goan writer Damodar Mauzo told The Indian Express, “The departure of Mrs Couto, Aurorabai to me, is a huge loss and a blow to Goa’s cultural field. She was a true Goan personified…Well-read and well-travelled, the dignified Aurorabai carried herself intelligently with elegance. Goa is mourning the death of her daughter today.”

Couto’s career as a writer started with Graham Greene: On the Frontier: Politics and Religion in the Novels (1988) an examination of the late English novelist Graham Greene’s works, which turned into a lifelong association, after she met him for the first time in Goa in 1963. Among Couto’s other works are Filomena’s Journeys: A Portrait of a Marriage, a Family and a Culture (2013), which recounts her mother’s story while tracing the decline of Goa’s elite Catholics. In 2010, she was awarded the Padma Shri.

Poet Ranjit Hoskote tweeted, “With deep, overwhelming grief, I record the passing of Maria Aurora Couto—superb writer, memoirist and critic, deeply committed to Goa’s confluential and transcultural traditions, a liberal at home in many worlds…”

Couto was also one of the fearless voices from Goa, and often commented on social injustices and environmental issues in and around the state. She criticised the attacks and vandalism of Catholic crosses in South Goa in 2017. She was a supporter of the Goenchi Mati Movement, a people’s group that has been campaigning against exploitative mining practices in Goa. In 2015, the murder of progressive thinker and Kannada scholar, MM Kalburgi in Dharwad found a strong reaction from India’s intellectuals, including Couto. She was among other writers and Sahitya Akademi winners in Goa who asked for the Akademi to “condemn cultural talibanism in the country”, following Kalburgi’s murder, and the lynching of poor Muslims.

Mauzo said, “She stood for everything that was in the interest of Goa and India. Whether the irrational and illegal mining or the rising casino business in Goa, whether the lynchings or assassinations that happened in our country, she hit out with conviction and clarity.”