Manohar Parrikar’s son issued notice over construction of eco-resort

The Panaji bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son, Abhijat, for alleged destruction of forest buffer for the construction of an eco-resort.

Abhijat Parrikar and other respondents including the state Chief Secretary, Secretary Environment and Forests, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests have been given time March 11 to respond to the notice, reported IANS.

The notice was issued based on a petition filed by Abhijit Desai, deputy sarpanch of the Netravali panchayat, seeking a stay on the construction of the resort near the Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in South Goa, the report added.

According to the plea, a huge forest area was destroyed and several by-laws have been passed to facilitate the construction of the resort.

The plea also alleges that an ordinance was especially moved by the ruling BJP government to ensure fast-tracked construction of Hideaway Hospitality, an eco-resort.

The project also triggered a war of words between the Congress and BJP. While the Congress accused the BJP of “nepotism” and attempting to fast track the project, the saffron party has denied any irregularities.

“There is no illegality in the project. He (Abhijat Parrikar) has purchased the land. We have full faith in (Manohar) Parrikar as well as his son,” Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told IANS.