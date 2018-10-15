Manohar Parrikar’s health improves, doctors advise a week’s rest

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was taken to his private residence at Dona Paula. (File) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was taken to his private residence at Dona Paula. (File)

A day after Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar returned to Panaji, his office said that his health has improved and he has been advised by the doctors to rest for a week, PTI reported. Parrikar, 62, who has been undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment, was on Sunday morning discharged from the AIIMS in the national capital. He was flown in a special flight that landed on Sunday afternoon at the Dabolim airport and was taken to his private residence at Dona Paula in an ambulance.

According to sources in the AIIMS, the Goa Chief Minister was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for a while after his condition deteriorated. But later, the administration decided to discharge him.

In a statement released on Monday, Rupesh Kamat, personal secretary to the Goa CM, said, “Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members this morning. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week.”

Earlier in the day, a senior official in the CMO said that the chief minister has been following the line of treatment prescribed by doctors at AIIMS. “Parrikar is at home and is being taken care by a team of doctors from the GMCH,” he said.

The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital has made elaborate arrangements at his private residence with a team of doctors on standby to take care of his health.

Parrikar has been ailing since mid-February and has been treated at different hospitals including those in Goa, Mumbai and the US. He was admitted to the AIIMS on September 15.

On Friday, Parrikar had met Goa BJP’s core committee members and ministers from coalition partners at the AIIMS in Delhi to discuss ways to ensure that his government functions normally during his absence from office due to ill health.

Leaders of the ruling BJP and its allies, who met Parrikar separately, had ruled out any change in leadership in the coastal state.

Questions over the stability of the Goa government have been raised by the Opposition Congress because of Parrikar’s illness. In the 40-member Assembly, the government has the support of 23 MLAs.

