Manohar Parrikar’s ashes to be immersed in rivers, lakes across Goa

As many as 40 urns with the ashes of late Manohar Parrikar were Monday sent across the state’s 40 constituencies and are to be immersed in rivers and lakes across Goa on Tuesday, BJP officials said. Confirming the details, state party president Vinay Tendulkar added, “It is our last farewell and it is the state’s way of paying the last respects.”

Parrikar passed away on March 17 after having fought a long battle against pancreatic cancer.

“All our party nodals across the state have been informed. Preparations are already in place. Vehicles will ferry the urns across the state, and they will be positioned at the various panchayats for Goans to come and offer their last respects,” added Tendulkar.

According to BJP office bearers, the urn with the ashes was first brought to BJP headquarters where they divided the ashes into 40 urns in a ceremony. They were then sent to the constituencies on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the vehicles with a large portrait of Parrikar and flowers have been asked to ferry the urn at 8.30 am in the morning. The vehicles have to then cover the “length and breath of each constituency” before reaching a water body. The instructions include that the ashes should be immersed together at the respective sites, half an hour before sunset.

“The immersion will be done by party well-wishers and party workers,” confirmed Tendulkar.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also asked writers, journalists to write essays and short stories of their memories with the late chief minister.

“We are publishing a book which will be a collection of Parrikar’s thoughts. We will be sourcing his old pictures and articles for this too. Write down your memories about him. I am also urging my journalist friends to write and submit it to the Information (and Publicity) department,” Sawant appealed at a public function he attended.

“His ideas should reach every school. He should not just be remembered for the infrastructure he created. He wanted people to live for Goa and for India. His thoughts need to percolate to everyone,” Sawant added.

The party is also believed to have approached the sons of Parrikar to take over and join politics. With eight months left for the Panjim seat to be announced, there is a buzz that the party would request the sons to consider standing for elections.

“BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna has requested both of Parrikar’s sons to join the BJP when he met them after Parrikar’s death… We will follow up on the offer with the sons on behalf of the party,” Tendulkar told reporters earlier.