Goa LIVE updates: After Manohar Parrikar’s death, BJP has overnight meeting; no consensus on CM yet

Hours after Chief Minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar’s death, political uncertainty in Goa continues as the BJP-led alliance could not reach a consensus over the next CM. Union minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who reached Panaji Sunday night spoke to all the alliance partners and BJP MLAs to resolve the deadlock. While not everyone disclosed the details of the meeting, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the waiting press that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa.
The Congress, meanwhile, wrote a fresh letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, staked claim to the government. Adding that the alliance partners in the BJP-led government had agreed for a coalition only if Parrikar was heading the state, Congress wrote, “The BJP, therefore has no allies as of now.”
With the demise of Manohar Parrikar, the strength of 40-member Goa Legislative Assembly has been reduced to 36. BJP MLA Francis D’Souza died last month, while two Congress members had resigned last year.
Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar lost a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer Sunday evening, breathing his last at his private residence in Dona Paula. Parrikar’s health worsened sharply Saturday, sending the BJP into a huddle, after which the party acknowledged that the “chances of his getting better are slim”.
The late chief minister will be accorded a state funeral on Monday. An official release from the CMO said his mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office in Panaji for an hour from 9.30 am, after which they will be taken to Kala Academy for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession to Miramar will start at 4 pm, and the Antim Kriya will be performed at 5 pm.
The central government announced a day of national mourning on Monday. The national flag will fly at half mast in New Delhi and in the capitals of all states and Union Territories. The Union Cabinet will meet at 10 am on Monday to pay tribute to the leader. Goa announced seven days of mourning from Monday until March 24.
After Parrikar's death, the BJP-led government's future is uncertain in Goa, In the Congress, there were apprehensions that the BJP might try to impose President’s Rule on the state. In the BJP camp, there was talk of Speaker Pramod Sawant as a possible “interim chief minister” till such time as the party was able to take stock of numbers and figure out strategy.
After Parrikar, BJP's ally wants want CM post
Till today morning, there is no clarity on what transpired in the BJP meeting helmed by Nitin Gadkari. While not everyone disclosed the details of the meeting inside, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo told the waiting press that Maharashtra Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavlikar had expressed his wish to become the next chief minister of Goa. “He said he has sacrificed many times by supporting the BJP. So he wants to become the chief minister, but BJP will not agree to that. That has to be worked out,” added Lobo.
Manohar Parrikar's final journey today, funeral procession to begin at 4pm
The four-time Goa CM and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar will be accorded a state funeral today. Following his demise, the centre announced national mourning on Monday, declaring that the National Flag will fly at half-mast across the country. A seven-day mourning period has been announced in Goa.
An official release from the CMO said his mortal remains will be kept at the BJP head office in Panaji for an hour from 9.30 am, after which they will be taken to Kala Academy for people to pay their last respects. The funeral procession to Miramar will start at 4 pm, and the Antim Kriya will be performed at 5 pm.
BJP MLAs meet Nitin Gadkari, express their choice for CM post
Within hours of Manohar Parrikar’s demise, two meetings in separate settings began in the state where weeks of political uncertainty had just entered its widely anticipated final phase.
Their government’s future uncertain, BJP MLAs huddled in a hotel in the state capital, awaiting the arrival of Nitin Gadkari. Gadkari spoke to all the alliance partners and BJP MLAs, but the deadlock continues. The first round— there will be more— ended early hours of morning around 5 am, with every MLA emerging out after having expressed their options to Gadkari and party observer BL Santosh.
Welcome to The Indian Express' blog. Following Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's death, Goa is left in a political turmoil. Both the BJP and Congress are keen to form a government in the state. While the Congress claims BJP has no numbers in the assembly now, the saffron party is in talks with its MLAs and alliance partners. Follow this space to track latest developments