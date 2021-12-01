Mandatory testing, isolation for international arrivals in Goa, says CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said with concerns over the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, all international passengers arriving in Goa will have to undergo mandatory testing. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting held with officials of the health department, the Goa Airport, the Mormugoa Port Trust among others on Tuesday.

“International passengers arriving in Goa will have to undergo compulsory testing and those arriving from the 12 countries of concern flagged by the Centre, will have to remain in isolation for 14 days. Other international passengers will be asked to isolate at home,” Sawant said.

“We will follow this strict protocol and every precaution that needs to be taken against the new variant will be taken,” Sawant said.

The decision comes at a time that the tourist season in Goa is thriving. Battered by the second wave of the pandemic, the sector had begun to see a revival September onwards. While schools in the state have reopened for students of Class 7 and above, Chief Minister there has been no addition or subtraction to the decision to let schools function in the offline mode.

Chief Minister Sawant had earlier announced that the government had decided not to allow the Suburn EDM Festival to take place in Goa this year. The Sunburn Festival has been held in Goa towards the end of the year for the last 15 years. However, the government did not grant it permission this time on account of concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, there were 284 active Covid-19 cases in Goa of which 38 were new. No deaths were reported on Tuesday and the test positivity rate stood at 1.40 percent.