Man held for raping Russian girl in Goa

The Goa Police has arrested a 28-year-old man for raping a 12-year-old Russian girl at a hotel in North Goa. The man was arrested by the police on May 10 from his native place in Karnataka’s Gadag district and produced before a magistrate in Goa. He was sent to five-day police custody, said Inspector Vikram Naik.

According to the complaint lodged by the child’s mother, the accused worked as a room attendant in the hotel where the girl was staying with her mother. The alleged incident took place on May 6 when the mother had gone to a grocery store nearby, leaving her daughter behind.

The accused has been booked for rape (IPC), under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Goa Children’s Act. The accused had fled after the incident but was nabbed within 24 hours of the complaint being filed, police said.