Man arrested for sexually harassing minor in shelter home in Goa

The women’s police station in Panaji on Friday arrested a man Prince Aaron Golden, who ran a shelter home for shelter home for girls in Santa Cruz, in a case of sexual assault against one of the inmates of the shelter home.

The Child Welfare Committee in the state had taken cognizance of WhatsApp messages sent by the accused to the victim, a 17-year-old girl, said Superintendent of Police (Crime) Shobhit Saksena. After that, the girl was examined and she revealed that she had been sexually assaulted. Saksena said that the offence was registered and Golden was placed under arrest on Friday.

He has been under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for non-penetrative assault and section 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment).

Saksena said that after the victim’s disclosure, the CWC examined the other inmates of the shelter home too and they were moved to another shelter home by the order of the CWC. According to police officers, while other inmates were also being examined, so far there has been only one victim of sexual assault.