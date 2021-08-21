Man arrested for kidnapping minor girl in North Goa

The Goa police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Valpoi, North Goa allegedly after befriending her on social media. While the girl has been medical examined on Saturday, her examination report was awaited. Police officers said that the medical examination report would ascertain whether or not the girl had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

The man has been identified by Dhanraj Kaskar, a resident of Valpoi, who, the police claim was unemployed. The accused, an officer of the Valpoi Police Station said, was arrested from his residence close to Sanguem in North Goa. The girl, after being medically examined, was sent home to her parents in Valpoi, the officer said.

On Saturday evening, Kaskar had been booked for kidnapping under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. While an offence of kidnapping was registered, police officials said that he had not kidnapped the minor was ransom. On Saturday evening, Kaskar was sent for a medical examination to the Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

The incident comes days after a 19-year-old woman was found dead on Calangute beach and a 13-year-old was raped in Valpoi. In the last one month, two minors have been gangraped in south Goa’s Benaulim and two other rapes of adult women were reported in Ponda and Quepem, in July.

On Thursday, two Russian women were found dead in their respective apartments in Siolim, North Goa in incidents, the Anjuna Police said, were not connected. While a 24-year-old Russian model was found hanging in her rented apartment, a 34-year-old woman of the same nationality was found dead in her bed on the same evening. Investigations in the case are ongoing, however, police officials say that so far they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of the foreign nationals. Post-mortem reports in the cases of the Russian women were awaited.The Goa police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Valpoi, North Goa allegedly after befriending her on social media. While the girl has been medical examined on Saturday, her examination report was awaited. Police officers said that the medical examination report would ascertain whether or not the girl had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

The man has been identified by Dhanraj Kaskar, a resident of Valpoi, who, the police claim was unemployed. The accused, an officer of the Valpoi Police Station said, was arrested from his residence close to Sanguem in North Goa. The girl, after being medically examined, was sent home to her parents in Valpoi, the officer said.

On Saturday evening, Kaskar had been booked for kidnapping under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. While an offence of kidnapping was registered, police officials said that he had not kidnapped the minor was ransom. On Saturday evening, Kaskar was sent for a medical examination to the Goa Medical College in Bambolim.

The incident comes days after a 19-year-old woman was found dead on Calangute beach and a 13-year-old was raped in Valpoi. In the last one month, two minors have been gangraped in south Goa’s Benaulim and two other rapes of adult women were reported in Ponda and Quepem, in July.

On Thursday, two Russian women were found dead in their respective apartments in Siolim, North Goa in incidents, the Anjuna Police said, were not connected. While a 24-year-old Russian model was found hanging in her rented apartment, a 34-year-old woman of the same nationality was found dead in her bed on the same evening. Investigations in the case are ongoing, however, police officials say that so far they do not suspect foul play in the deaths of the foreign nationals. Post-mortem reports in the cases of the Russian women were awaited.