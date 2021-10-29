Mamata set to kick off Goa poll campaign, BJP-TMC in poster fight

WEST BENGAL Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Goa for a three-day visit on Thursday — her first visit to the coastal state since the TMC announced last month that it will contest the Assembly polls slated for February-March 2022.

Banerjee’s visit is expected to kickstart her party’s election campaign in the state. The party is expected to see new inductions on Friday.

Ahead of her arrival, hoardings bearing “Jai Shree Ram” were put up in many places in Goa, next to hoardings of Banerjee with the Goa TMC’s catch phrase “Goenchi Navi Sakal” (Goa’s new dawn). BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted pictures of the hoardings and wrote, “Mamata Banerjee’s reputation of being anti-Hindu in Bengal has tailed her to Goa, where she is being welcomed with giant size posters of Jai Shree Ram.”

The Goa TMC filed a complaint at the Panaji police station saying “goons” had defaced, damaged and vandalised the party’s posters and hoardings across the state. The complaint said the “goons” had been making “lewd, derogatory, false and fabricated” comments about Banerjee’s life. It named six persons who had shared pictures of the damaged hoardings on social media.

The complaint said that a vehicle carrying Banerjee’s posters and banners was targeted by an “unruly mob” of eight to ten persons, who damaged and burned the posters, on Thursday.

“This is not our culture. This is not Goa’s culture. Goans have a culture of our own, we are definitely chivalrous to women, what I find here is a culture of hatred, intolerance, vengeance and vendetta which does not suit Goa and Goans,” said TMC’s national vice-president Luizinho Faleiro.

On Wednesday, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade said: “The people tearing the posters are not from the BJP. In Goa, there are many people who have great affection for Modiji, Amit Shahji and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant… This is just a glimpse. In Kolkata, they have created an environment of violence and fear, and they are trying to bring that here… We don’t need to tear their posters.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday, ” I condemn politics of such a low level… Nobody should stoop to this level….”