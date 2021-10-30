Mamata in Goa: TMC stands for Temple, Mosque, Church

Parrying questions about a possible run for the prime ministership, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her party stood for “Temple, Mosque, Church”.

On her first visit to Goa after the TMC announced it would contest the upcoming Assembly polls, Banerjee also visited a fish market and three temples, and inducted former tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali and several others into the party.

Addressing party workers, Banerjee said, “I am just like your sister. I have not come to capture your power…”

Asked if the TMC’s arrival in Goa will dent the opposition votes and benefit the BJP, Banerjee said, “Only when TMC comes we divide the votes? What about the other parties?… There can be no feudal landlord-giri or dadagiri that only Delhi people will contest elections and others will not.”

At her interactions with TMC workers and civil society members, she said the BJP has often accused her of being ‘anti-Hindu’.

“I am Hindu. Who are you to give me a character certificate?… I am also from a Brahmin family but I did not say all this… I will die but I will never divide the country. We unite people…” she said.

Asked if her journey to becoming the next prime minister would start with Goa, Banerjee said, “It is not about PM or not PM, we launched TMC for the betterment, peace and prosperity of Goa. It will start from Goa to India… Like how we fought the battle in Bengal, we will fight all over the country because there are other political parties who are not taking initiative…”

Earlier, visiting a fish market in Betim, Banerjee made four promises to the fishing community — a 2.5 times increase in government subsidy to Rs 75,000, a minimum selling price that fish will be procured at, an allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for those engaged in fishing activities, and the formation of a Fishermen’s Welfare Board and first right over Goan fishing and an end to bull-trawling and LED fishing.

She also visited three iconic temples in South Goa — the Mangueshi temple, the Shri Mhalsa Narayani Temple and the Tapobhoomi temple. Earlier, in Dona Paula, she inducted former tennis star Leander Paes into the party, saying, “He is my very sweet and cute younger brother.”