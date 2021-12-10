Mamata a friend, says Cong leader on UPA jibe

Days after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee claimed “there is no UPA now”, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said in Panaji on Thursday, “She is a friend. I have known her for 20-25 years. She has her own approach. We have ours. It’ll be good for the country if the two can converge.”

Banerjee had made the statement after meeting Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

On a visit to Mumbai on December 1, Banerjee made two statements. She said it would be easy to defeat the BJP, should all regional parties come together. And after a meeting with Pawar, she said,“What is UPA? There is no UPA” and also took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said “you can’t be abroad most of the time”.

The Shiv Sena, which is in a coalition government with the NCP and the Congress in Maharashtra, however, had, taken a dim view of Banerjee’s statement. On Wednesday, senior Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. He said after his meetings that the Congress might work together in UP and Goa — both slated to go to assembly polls in February, 2022.