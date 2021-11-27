Why should we answer to other party’s president: Mahua Moitra on Nadda’s salvo in Goa

Trinamool Congress MP and Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra on Saturday responded to BJP president J P Nadda’s criticism of her party saying they were not answerable to the chief of another political party.

Addressing party workers in Valpoi on Thursday, Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state had said that new political parties had come knocking on Goa’s doors ahead of legislative Assembly elections slated for February, 2022. “Somebody should ask them what they have done in West Bengal? Today, West Bengal is number one in human trafficking, in crimes against women, absence of law and order and crime rate.” Nadda had said.

Addressing a press conference at the Trinamool office in Panaji on Saturday, Moitra said “How do I care?… He is the national president of another party. They had the chance in Bengal, they were there morning and evening making accusations. What happened? I wish him all the best… why should we answer to what another party’s president says? We have other things to do…”

She maintained the Trinamool would contest all 40 Legislative Assembly seats in Goa without any alliance.

Lashing out at the BJP government in the state, she said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was a “puppet” controlled by BJP’s general secretary (organisation) Satish Dhond. “There is no Mukhya Mantri in Goa. There is a Maha Mantri… He is Satish Dhond. The BJP should answer how Mr Dhond, who is not even a minister, is entering government meetings?”

Adding that Goa’s MP’s had so far failed to take up the issues of the state’s people at a national level, Moitra said the Trinamool would raise issues of alleged corruption in the renovation of the Kala Academy in Panaji, the allegedly illegal construction of a bungalow in Old Goa and the construction of the three linear projects cutting through the Mollem National Park in South Goa.

“Why haven’t the two MPs raised a single Goa-specific issue in Parliament? What is stopping the South Goa MP from raising this issue of environment? Are morchas enough? TMC is not here to strike a deal with anyone. Goa TMC is here to ask questions…of the Goa CM, of Mr Dhond and BJP at the Centre. When we take up an issue, we follow it. We will make sure that BJP comes under pressure,” she said.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Tanavade dismissed Moitra’s remarks about Dhond. “Does she (Moitra) even know Satish Dhond? Somebody tutors her and she just says what she is told,” he said.

“We attach no value to them (TMC). Let them say whatever they want. It makes no difference to us because we give them no importance,” he said, adding that statements coming from the TMC did not merit a reaction but his party would continue to counter any statements or allegations made by the Congress or the regional parties of Goa.