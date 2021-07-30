LoP urges CM to tell protesting para teachers in Goa to go home, ‘doesn’t look nice’, he says

The teachers had been protesting seeking regularization. Sawant said that their salaries had been increased to Rs 25,000 and were given an increment annually until they are regularised. (File)

Past midnight on Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Goa legislative assembly asked chief minister Pramod Sawant to send an officer to the Agacaim police station where para teachers, who protested at the Azad Maidan in Panjim were detained.

“They are detained at Agacaim police station. You have to be sensitive to their problems, they are educated people. Give them some assurance, send someone to the police station. Tell them to go home. It doesn’t look nice. They are all women,” Kamat said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told Kamat that they had been told to go home and the government had not arrested them. Following Kamat’s request, Sawant then instructed his officers to send an education officer to tell the teachers at the police stations to go home.

The teachers had been protesting seeking regularization. Sawant said that their salaries had been increased to Rs 25,000 and were given an increment annually until they are regularized.

“There are some people who are trying to politicize this. Those with the caps (reference to AAP workers) don’t care about Goa. You don’t fall prey to these people in caps,” Sawant told Kamat.

The women who protested in Panaji on Thursday were dragged into a police van by women police officers and taken to the Agacaim police station. About 100 protestors were rounded up by the police when they said that they wanted to march from Panaji to the legislative assembly in Porvorim, on the second day of the three-day session.

Earlier, Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai said in the assembly that the teachers were underpaid. “They are on the road agitating. In 2016 a BJP government took the decision to regularize them but they have still not been regularized.” Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar also said that the contractual workers played an instrumental role especially in schools in villages.