Goa announces lockdown till Sunday night, industries won’t be impacted: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday announced the state will impose a lockdown from Thursday night till early Monday morning. “People should not panic. All grocery stores and essential services will be allowed to operate, I also urge migrant labourers not to leave the state,” Sawant said at a press conference in Panaji. A detailed SOP will be announced later today.

“If people do not step out for the next four days we will be successful in breaking the chain of this surge,” Sawant said.

Casinos and bars will remain shut during the lockdown period, while restaurants will only be allowed to operate their kitchens for home deliveries. Dine-ins will not be allowed. There will be no restriction for essential services at the entry points of the state.

Tourists already in the state will not be allowed to step out of their hotel rooms and will need to stay at their residence during the period of the lockdown.

The government has also announced that several localities will be declared containment zones. Chief Minister Sawant, earlier today, had a meeting with panchayat members including those from the northern coastal belt of Calangute and Candolim which have been declared containment zones.

Sawant said the state has geared up its testing facilities saying the turnaround time for RT-PCR test results will now be 24 hours. The chief minister also urged those who show symptoms to start treatment immediately and not wait for their test results. Sawant also said there was no oxygen shortage in the state as of now and the requirement is being met.

Sawant also announced that a significant amount of expenditure of eligible Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment in private hospitals will be covered by the government under the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva (DDSSY) insurance scheme. A notification in this regard will be issued soon.