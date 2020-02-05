‘Like humans, tigers must be punished for eating cows’: Goa MLA

The Goa Assembly was discussing the issue of farmers killing tigers who attack their livestock. The Goa Assembly was discussing the issue of farmers killing tigers who attack their livestock.

As the issue of tiger killings was discussed in the Goa Assembly Wednesday, NCP MLA Churchill Alemao said tigers should be “punished” for eating cows, when humans are punished for the same.

A tigress and three of her cubs were killed by five locals in Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary last month.

The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat through a calling attention motion on the floor of the House.

“What is the punishment for a tiger when he eats a cow? When a human being eats cow, he is punished,” he said.

As far as wildlife is concerned, tigers are important but as far as human beings are concerned, cows are important, Alemao said.

The human angle in the entire episode should not be ignored, the MLA added.

Responding to the calling attention motion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said locals had killed the tigers as they had attacked their livestock.

A compensation would be paid within three or four days to farmers who have lost their cattle to animal attacks, he added.

