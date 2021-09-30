Letter to CM Pramod Sawant against construction in Old Goa heritage precinct

Save Old Goa Act Committee (SOGCA), a collective that has moved Supreme Court against permissions granted to construction of a bungalow in the World Heritage precinct in Old Goa, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant’s office, alleging that various departments of the state government had given faulty permissions for construction of the bungalow.

The bungalow was being constructed in Ella village of Tiswadi taluka, and a part of the land was sold in 2015 to Mumbai-based developer Manish Munot, husband of Shaina N C, a BJP spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Munot said he had pulled out of the project. He refused to comment further.

In the letter, SOGAC stated that construction of the bungalow was being carried out on land that was divided into two parts, both owned by one Jose Maria De Gouveia Pinto. By sale deeds executed on May 8, 2015, 2,400 sq m of it was sold to one Suvarna Lotlikar, and another 9,500 sq m to Munot. The part sold to Munot had a loja (hut), used for storing coconuts on it, according to details.

The SOGCA wrote that Pinto had made an application for repair to ASI D-G in Delhi but ASI’s Goa circle had said in its inspection report that Lotlikar had sought an NOC for repair and submitted a photograph of a ground-plus-one structure on the plot. ASI Goa officers found the structure in the photos existed in Pernem, and not at the Old Goa site. But, the letter stated, ASI-Delhi granted permission for repair before ASI Goa circle’s report was submitted, stating that repair should be carried out in consultation with ASI Goa circle.

The letter stated that government departments such as the office of deputy collector, town and country planning department, Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority all granted permissions for the construction, disregarding ASI.

SOGAC’s Hugo Gonsalves said they have written to the CM and urged him to stop construction in the heritage precincts, which houses monuments protected under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958.

He said information availed under the RTI showed that the permissions were fraudulently obtained.