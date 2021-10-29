Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa as party gears up for Assembly polls

Tennis veteran Leander Paes joined the Trinamool Congress on Friday in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party chief Mamata Banerjee in Goa.

“Happy to inform that Leander Paes joins TMC. I am too happy. He is my younger brother. I know him since I was the youth minister and he was very very young,” Banerjee said while inducting the tennis star.

Leander’s father Vece Paes hails from Velim, a village in south Goa.

Hours earlier, actor and activist Nafisa Ali also joined the Trinamool Congress at the same event in Goa.

While addressing party workers, the West Bengal CM said that she had come to the state to stop “Delhi’s dadagiri” (bullying). “Dillichi dadagiri anik naka (No more bullying by Delhi),” the TMC supremo said.

“Some people question, Mamatadi is in Bengal, how will she go to Goa? Why not? I am an Indian. I can go anywhere… when I came to inaugurate a film festival, nobody asked this question, when I came for development works, they never asked this question. And you are asking me this question whether I am a Hindu or a Muslim or a Catholic or Christian? What is this? I believe in secularism, I believe in unity. India is my motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, Goa is also my motherland,” Banerjee said.