Kejriwal signals openness to bringing Utpal Parrikar to AAP

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday answered in the affirmative when asked whether his party would welcome Utpal Parrikar, son of former defence minister Manohar Parrikar, if he was denied an election ticket by the BJP. “Zaroor hoga (definitely),” was Kejriwal’s reply to the question.

Utpal, who wants to contest the Panaji seat that his father won five times, is not assured a ticket by the BJP. BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said the party did not give tickets to anyone just because they are sons of leaders.

Utpal had earlier said that while he was hopeful of getting a BJP ticket, he may have to take “tough decisions”