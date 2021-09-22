Will bring law to reserve 80% private jobs for residents: Kejriwal in Goa

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP will bring in a law to reserve 80 percent private jobs in Goa for the state’ residents if voted to power in the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing the media at a hotel in Mapusa, Kejriwal said: “In government jobs, almost all are reserved for Goans. You need 15 years domicile and Konkani language. Private jobs are not reserved for Goans. We will bring a law to reserve 80 per cent of the private jobs also for Goans.”

He said the Haryana government had recently brought a law to reserve 80 percent jobs for local youth. “We will study that and bring about appropriate amendments according to Goan conditions,” he added.

He said AAP had an “elaborate plan” for the state’s residents based on their needs.

Speaking on the issue of unemployment Kejriwal said if voted to power in Goa in the 2022 legislative Assembly polls, the party will also provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month to the families that have an unemployed youth and Rs 5,000 per month to families dependent on mining and tourism until their jobs are restored.

He said unemployment in Goa had forced the youth to leave. “We will arrange for one unemployed youth from every Goa house to get employment,” he added.

“I have been told by Goan youth that to get a government job in Goa, you have to know the MLA, be his friend or party worker. Nothing happens without influence or bribes. We will put an end to this. A common Goan youth will have the right to a government job in Goa. We will make the system transparent and accountable. Youth will get jobs on merit,” Kejriwal said.

“We will start a skill university in Goa like we have in Delhi. Here, any child can learn any skill he/she wants after Class 12 after which they can get a job or start work on their own. Until they get employment they will be our responsibility,” Kejriwal said.

AAP’s plan also included new schools, hospitals, village clinics and road repairs, reviving mining and tapping the “infinite opportunities” in tourism.