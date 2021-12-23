Every party runs on dynasties except BJP: Nadda in Goa

BJP National President J P Nadda on Wednesday said that every other party in the country was a dynasty-run party, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the only democratic party. Addressing members of various temple committees in Mapusa, North Goa, he named parties including the PDP, NC, TMC, DMK, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as dynastic parties.

“We (BJP) are democratic by instinct, by nature. Democracy faces a threat from dynasties. All parties from North to South, East to West – PDP, NC, TMC, YSR, TSR, DMK – take any party, now even Shiv Sena, NCP, INC all in dynasty politics. This is the only democratic party,” said Nadda.

He said that the various decisions taken by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had benefitted several people in the country. Among these, he named the abrogation of section 370, the end of triple talaq and the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP chief said that triple talaq did not exist in Muslim countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Syria or Indonesia but existed in ‘secular’ India. He said eight crore Muslim women in India had benefited from the decision. “Is this not the mainstreaming of society?” he said.

“They call us communal? Who is more communal than you?” said Nadda. He said that Congress, TMC and AAP had opposed the abrogation of section 370, which he added, had wholly integrated Jammu and Kashmir with India. “Didn’t everyone want J&K to be a part of the country fully? Who did not want that? Congress, TMC, AAP were the persons against it. So who are the disintegrative forces? Who wants to weaken the country?”

“The Ramjanmabhoomi temple…we say Jai Shree Ram toh taqleef hoti hai? (Do you have a problem when we say Jai Shree Ram?) Didn’t the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court give a unanimous verdict? Who was coming in the way of that? The Congress party filed an affidavit that this decision should not come because it will benefit the BJP? They do this at the country’s cost,” Nadda said.

Releasing a report card of the BJP’s performance in Goa, where it has been the ruling party for a decade, he said that before 2014, the political culture in India was that of dividing people on religion and caste. “Before 2014, what was the culture of India’s politics? Give enticing speeches, say nice things, raise some issues in society to arouse competition and emotions, indulge in vote bank politics, raise issues about one section of the society and become their champion and when you get votes, just do good for your family, fill your house,” Nadda said.

“Other parties divided the society on caste and religion and did politics of appeasement. What did we say? We said justice to all and appeasement to none. Mainstreaming of society is to take everyone ahead together,” he said.