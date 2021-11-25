In Goa, Nadda on Opposition: They misled you on ‘Modi vaccine’, but have all taken it now

BJP national president J P Nadda Thursday told party workers in Goa that the Opposition parties had misled the people of the country on the Covid-19 vaccines and had campaigned against them but have now come to seek votes.

“There are new parties coming from far away states. They had said don’t take this vaccine. It has not had proper trials. It’s a Modi vaccine! It’s a BJP vaccine! But they’ve all taken it now. How did you like the Modi vaccine? How did you like the BJP vaccine? Are you safe from the virus now?” Nadda said while addressing a gathering in Bicholim, the constituency of Goa legislative assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar.

He added, “They (Opposition parties) misled the people. While opposing Modiji, they opposed the people of India. They stood against them. Now, they have come here to seek votes. It is the duty of the people of Goa to give them a befitting reply and I am sure you will do that.”

Nadda was on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state and he also addressed party workers in Valpoi, the assembly constituency of state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

Addressing party workers in Valpoi, Nadda said new political parties had come knocking on Goa’s doors ahead of the Assembly elections slated for February, 2022. Taking a swipe at the TMC and the AAP who are both contesting the upcoming assembly poll in Goa, Nadda said, “Somebody should ask them what they have done in West Bengal? Today, West Bengal is number one in human trafficking, in crimes against women, absence of law and order, and the crime rate. If you talk about Delhi, the facilities that they should have built were all left to the Centre. There is no other politics apart from advertisements.”

Training his guns at Trinamool Congress (TMC) Union Minister of State for Tourism and Shipping Shripad Naik said the party has a history of violence. “You all know what happened after the Bengal election. The BJP rose from three to 73 and they could not bear that. They torture BJP workers, murder them. There is no law and order there.”

He said that the party’s catchphrase in Goa, ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal (The new dawn of Goa)’ will turn into the dawn of ‘goondagiri (hooliganism)’ in Goa.

Listing the benefits of the various schemes of the Centre and the state government, Nadda said Prime Minister Modi had “special affection” for Goa. He also congratulated the Pramod Sawant-led government in Goa for achieving 100 per cent vaccination with the first dose.

He also said the replacement of wood stoves with gas cylinders had empowered women. “Didn’t you light wood and kerosene stoves earlier? You would breathe the smoke of a wood stove into your lungs. Now you give your husband bed tea made in five minutes. Press the lighter, switch on the stove and tea is ready in five minutes. This is the live example of women empowerment. It was the women who faced hardship.”

Thursday morning, Nadda visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji and later visited the Shree Sateri temple in Amona. His trip ended Thursday evening.