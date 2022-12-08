IndiGo announces 12 daily flights to Goa’s new Mopa International Airport

One of India’s leading carriers, IndiGo, has announced 12 daily and 168 weekly new flights to and from the soon to-be inaugurated New Goa International Airport.

Operations at the airport are set to commence from January 5th, 2023. Indigo, in its press release, has said that this will be the company’s largest ever new station launch and will connect the Mopa International Airport to eight cities across India including New Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the state’s second international airport at Mopa in North Goa on December 11, 2022.

IndiGo has said that the reason for the introduction of the new flights is primarily to cater to the increasing demand. Moreover, it will improve direct connectivity to North Goa.

As per the press release, Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are very excited to announce our largest ever new station launch with new direct connections from the New Goa International Airport in Mopa, North Goa. It’s momentous for us at IndiGo to have such massive opening and it speaks of our ambition and ability to provide connectivity to our customers and the nation in the best possible way.”

“North Goa has some of the most popular tourist attractions and generally derives more traffic than any other region in the state. From scenic beaches to breathtaking forts and glamourous casinos and night clubs, Goa certainly is one of the tourist hubs of India. Residents of Goa will also be able to utilize these new services to fly directly to many large cities across India,” the press release said.