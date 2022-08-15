scorecardresearch
In I-Day speech, Goa CM Pramod Sawant vows to keep state’s social harmony intact

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said the Mopa International Airport would be inaugurated by PM Modi in the months ahead and added that his government endeavoured to ensure that each of its schemes reached the last beneficiary.

Written by MAYURA JANWALKAR | Panaji |
August 15, 2022 12:47:43 pm
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after hosting the Tricolour at his residence in Sanquelim on Sunday morning.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said Goa had shown that it was special since different religions lived in harmony in the state following a Uniform Civil Code. He said the state was in line with “One nation, one emotion, one identity”.

In his Independence Day address from the Old Secretariat in Panaji, Sawant said, “We have shown that Goa is special. With a Uniform Civil Code, we have shown the unity among Hindus, Christians, Muslims. We will always keep our unity intact in the future as well.”

Remembering freedom fighters who strived for India’s Independence in 1947 and the liberation of Goa in 1961, Sawant said, “We all know that India achieved its Independence in 1947 but since Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli remained under Portuguese rule, this Independence was incomplete.”

In a slew of announcements, Sawant said that the Mopa International Airport in North Goa would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the months ahead. “The Mopa International Airport, although a little late, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji,” he said. The airport that has been touted as a “game-changer” for Goa tourism, and was earlier slated for an opening between August 15 and September 1, would now be opened after September, he said.

Sawant said that it was his government’s endeavour to ensure that every scheme of the central government and the state government reached the last beneficiary and the ‘Swayampurna Goa 2.0’ mission was being carried out with that in mind.

He congratulated the newly elected members of the 186 village panchayats in Goa that went to polls on August 10. “If newly elected sarpanch, panch members forget political differences, if NGOs support this work, then truly we will make Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav a success and make Goa sujalaam, sufalaam (irrigated and fertile). I call upon you to say that the government needs your support,” Sawant said.

He said that under the Centre’s Gati Shakti mission, a master plan had been prepared for Goa to improve connectivity by road, rail, air and waterways. His government, he said, was working together with the Central Public Works Department to ensure robust connectivity to the upcoming Mopa International Airport.

The chief minister said that across Indian states, “aspirational districts” had been identified for development but since Goa was a small state, they have identified “aspirational villages” of which six are in North Goa and 10 in South Goa. Sawant said that the government has laid emphasis on organic farming and encouraged the cultivation of traditional crops like coconut, jackfruit and paddy. Under the Goan brand, the government was promoting the cultivation of jackfruit in North Goa and coconut in South Goa. He said that on Sustainable Development Goals, Goa was the only state to have scored 100 points for clean water and sanitation, and affordable and clean energy.

Sawant said that in the next 25 years, when India celebrates its 100th Independence Day, the number of tourists coming to Goa would have risen manifold. “Goa will be the tourism capital of India,” he said. “If we want quality tourists, it is our duty to keep Goa clean and beautiful,” Sawant said. He said that the government would revive 75 lakes in the state under the central government’s Amrit Sarovar mission and announced that the national flag was hoisted on Sunday near 22 such lakes that were earlier neglected.

He also said that Goa would be ready to host the National Games in 2022. The implementation of the National Education Policy had already begun in the state, he said, and added that Goa was the first state to introduce coding and robotics in its school curriculum.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 12:47:43 pm

