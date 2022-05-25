In Goa, house break-in with a message of ‘love’

When the owner of a bungalow in Margao returned home Tuesday after two days of an outing with his family, he found his house ransacked with gold and silver jewellery as well as cash missing. While this experience of his was not unheard of, this was not just another routine house break-in. The thieves allegedly left a message on the wall-mounted television screen in white letters and it said, “I Love U”.

A complaint was registered by the bungalow’s owner, Asib Xec. In Margao’s Aquem area, a member of the family told a local news channel that when they returned home, they found the message on the TV screen. “We were wondering who wrote “I love U” on the TV screen. Then we checked all the rooms and we saw everything was lying in a mess. Nine pairs of bangles, a chain, two necklaces…. silver biscuit, bracelets, lockets, mangalsutra were stolen,” the family member said.

Margao police station inspector Sachin Narvekar said that a case of house break-in and theft was registered and an investigation was underway. According to the police, the thieves allegedly broke in after cutting the bars of a bathroom window and decamped with gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh and cash worth Rs 1.5 lakh.