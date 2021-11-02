In Goa push, Kejriwal announces ‘guarantee’ of free pilgrimage

After his ‘guarantees’ of free electricity upto 300 units and jobs for everyone in Goa, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced free pilgrimages for people from the state depending on their faiths, if AAP is voted to power in the Assembly polls scheduled for 2022.

Kejriwal announced free pilgrimage tours of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Velankanni Church in Tamil Nadu, Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan and Shirdi in Maharashtra.

“I recently went to Ayodhya. I went to the temple and saw Ram Lalla. After coming out, I thought that everyone should have the good fortune I had. I decided I will take as many people as I can to Ayodhya and give them the opportunity to see Lord Shri Ram. Today, I want to announce in Goa that if our government is formed here, then we will make the facility for the people of Goa to visit Ayodhya for free. We will give free travel to Velankanni to our Christian brothers and sisters. Our Muslim brothers and sisters, we will take to Ajmer Sharif. There are many such people in Goa, who have faith in Shirdi, we will take them to Shirdi,” he announced.

He said that people will be able to choose their preferred place of pilgrimage from among the four destinations and the government will make free travel and stay arrangements. More destinations will be added to the list, he said, based on the preferences of the people. “We take them by AC train and put them up at an AC hotel,” Kejriwal said.