In Goa House, BJP MLA speaks on beef shortage

Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Michael Lobo on Wednesday stood in the assembly to speak on the BJP-led coalition government failing the beef-eating population in Goa, saying that cow vigilantes were not dealt with effectively.

“Some so-called cow protectors are standing at the border and blocking the beef that is being brought into the state. I think we have failed on this. Goa meat complex has been shut. There are many meat eaters in Goa. Tourists who come to Goa, they come to eat beef. For our feasts there is a shortage of beef,” Lobo told the assembly.

“They say that some gau rakshaks have thrown phenyl on the beef (coming into Goa). If we have a Goa meat complex, why is it not functioning? Are we not serious? Some people may not like the way I am talking. If we do not want beef to come from Karnataka and Maharashtra, then certified cattle in Goa should be slaughtered at the government meat complex,” he added.

Beef traders have repeatedly gone on strikes over the year, saying their vehicles are being stopped by cow vigilante groups. “There are people in Goa in large numbers, the Christian and Muslim community and others who eat beef. You cannot stop that,” Lobo said, adding that he was aware of the sentiments of the vigilante groups towards cow as well.

Meanwhile, to another question, Animal Husbandry Minister Mauvin Godinho told the House that he will lobby for bullfights to be made legal in Goa.

