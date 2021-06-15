IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Goa till Friday

The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in the state until Friday in both North and South Goa. (File)

Heavy rain lashed most parts of Goa on Monday with Old Goa and the northernmost taluka of Pernem receiving very heavy rain throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Meteorological Centre at Goa, there was a warning of likely extremely heavy rainfall – more than 204.4 mm in 24 hours – on Tuesday as well. The IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall in the state until Friday in both North and South Goa.

Parts of Panaji saw traffic diversions and water-logging Monday. The cumulative rainfall received until 8:30 pm was 113.5 mm in Old Goa, 98 mm in Panaji and 97 mm in Pernem. According to the IMD’s forecast on Monday evening, rain would very likely be accompanied by a wind of 30-40 kmph and intense short spells are very likely. “Rain-bearing clouds are approaching from the Arabian Sea towards North Goa and South Goa districts,” the IMD said in its update.

The IMD also warned of water-logging in urban areas, possible fall of weak trees and structures, mudslides in hilly areas and possible damage to agricultural crops.