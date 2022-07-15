scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

ILS equipment calibrated at upcoming Goa airport

This is a major step towards making the new airport commercially operational, CEO of GMR Goa International Airport Limited R V Sheshan said

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 6:29:00 pm
A special aircraft from Airports Authority of India’s Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) equipped with the analyser and ILS equipment signal tracker completed technical observations and fine-tuning of the equipment. (Express photo)

GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL), successfully completed calibration of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) for the newly built runway 28 of the upcoming New Goa International Airport in Mopa in Pernem on Thursday.

A special aircraft from Airports Authority of India’s Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) equipped with the analyser and ILS equipment signal tracker completed technical observations and fine-tuning of the equipment.

With this, the upcoming New Goa International Airport has achieved a significant milestone. Subsequently, the Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP) will be flown and validated by a commercial airline. Once formally approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), commercial pilots can fly on that procedure. IFP is developed considering various factors including the terrain, obstacles in the surroundings etc. for the execution of a safe landing, a spokesperson of GMR group said.

This ILS calibration process is carried out by FIU aircraft which are equipped with an Automatic Flight Inspection System (Express Photo)

“Today, we have successfully completed ILS calibration. This ensures precise and safe landing of aircraft. This is a major step forward towards making the new airport commercially operational,” CEO-GGIAL R V Sheshan said.

“As an airport operator, GGIAL is constantly working to make New Goa International Airport, the airport of choice for airlines and fliers by unlocking the true potential of Goa. New Goa International Airport will offer a plethora of employment and tourism opportunities, promoting socio-economic development in Goa,” he added.

ILS is an essential navigation aid to help pilots land their aircraft in low visibility conditions during IFR (Instrument Flight Rules) flights. ILS is used to provide accurate azimuth (compass bearing) and descent guidance signals to aircraft for landing on the runway under normal or adverse weather conditions. This system can assist an aircraft to land at a Runway Visual Range (RVR) as low as 550 metres.

This ILS calibration process is carried out by FIU aircraft which are equipped with an Automatic Flight Inspection System (AFIS). The independent dual receiver configuration of the system ensures very high integrity and repeatability of the testing/calibration results. This FIU aircraft, which conducts ILS calibration, is operated by pilots and engineers of the AAI.

Goa’s first airport at Dabolim owned by the Indian Navy will continue to function and private operators will also use it.

