IFFI kicks off; Top honours for Scorsese, Hema Malini

The 52nd annual International Film Festival of India (IFFI) began in Goa on Saturday with performances by Bollywood personalities including Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh, in a break from tradition.

The prestigious film festival, which will run eight more days, awarded Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese and Hungarian director Istvan Szabo with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award.

In an acceptance video, Scorsese said he considers Ray one of his masters. Szabo, whose 1981 film ‘Mephisto’ won Hungary’s first Oscar for best foreign film, said that he was honoured that Indians were aware of his work.

Former actor and BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, received the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021,

At the opening ceremony, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur pitched India as a global content creation hub.

“The film and entertainment industry offers a huge employment opportunity as we leapfrog into the digital era of content and filmmaking, not to forget film archiving for future generations of film lovers,” he said.

The film screenings will open with the international premiere of the Spanish musical ‘The King of all the World’, directed by Carlos Saura. The nine-day event will see 12 world, 7 international and 64 national premieres. A total of 624 entries were received from 96 countries, and from India 44 movies in 18 languages will be showcased. A total of 48 international films from nearly 75 nations will be screened at the festival.

In another change from previous years, realising the significant role that OTT players now have in the entertainment industry, major OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Sony among others have also participated in IFFI.