Homogenisation is the worst thing to happen to India: Chidambaram in Goa

Former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Saturday that “homogenisation” was the “worst thing to happen to India”. Chidambaram, who was last month appointed senior AICC Election Observer to Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming legislative assembly polls in the state, was speaking at the Margao Block Congress Committee meeting in South Goa on Saturday evening.

“One of our Muslim brothers…suddenly is stopped and said you are eating beef and therefore, he is lynched. Someone is asked to say Jai Shri Ram and whether he says it or not, he is lynched,” said Chidambaram. This, he said, was the “price of homegenisation”.

“All this is because a small section believes that India must be homogenised and eventually where will this lead us? It will lead us to one party, one leader. It will lead to India ceasing to be a democracy and become an elected dictatorship. There are already many think tanks and research in the world which point that India is no longer an electoral democracy, India is an electoral authoritarian state,” Chidambaram said.

“There are forces in this country who want to homogenise India. One language, one religion, one culture, one food habit. How can we accept that? Not only how should I accept it, why should I accept it? Why should you accept it? Each state has its language, its culture, a way of life, habit, a way of dressing, a way of family life, a way of living together with other people. Why should we accept this homogenisation?” Chidambaram said.

He said that noone wanted to live in fear of the government or the police in an “authoritarian state”. “I do not want to fear the government. I was born free, I want to live free and I want to die free,” Chidambaram said.