Hindi will promote unity, help realise dream of Akhand Bharat: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that promoting the Hindi language will not only keep India’s oneness intact but also help us realise the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’.

Speaking at the 8th International Hindi Conference held in Panaji on Friday, Sawant said: “We talk of unity in diversity and the dream of Akhand Bharat that we have nursed… We have moved ahead with this dream and this dream has been made into reality by PM Narendra Modi. It is important to promote Hindi to stay united in diversity.”

The CM is also the minister for Official Language in the state.

He added that along with Hindi, all regional languages would be promoted in Goa. “The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court carries out its work in English. Those who go to seek justice, for them the court proceedings should also be in Konkani… It will be our endeavour to make Konkani, along with English, the language for court proceedings. We will write to the High Court over this,” the CM added.